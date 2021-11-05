Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan appeared at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) headquarters on Friday afternoon to mark his attendance. He is required to appear before the agency every Friday under the terms of his bail.

News agency ANI shared a picture of Aryan and wrote: ‘Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.’

Mumbai | Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/c8SKIBtjNP — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

According to videos uploaded online, Aryan walked into the NCB headquarters without pausing for reporters and paparazzi who were yelling out his name.

Aryan was apprehended after an NCB operation on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 3. Despite the fact that no drugs were found on him, he was suspected of being involved in an international drug ring, based on his WhatsApp conversations. On October 8, he was sent to the Arthur Road prison. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month after spending more than three weeks in jail.

The court’s bail order has 14 restrictions, including the surrender of the defendant’s passport, no influencing of witnesses or contacting co-accused and weekly appearances before the NCB.