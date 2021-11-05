Car- bus collision in Mathura; 5 killed, 1 injured

Mathura: Five people were killed and one person was injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a car at Kilometre No 71 of Yamuna Expressway at Mathura on Friday. Four occupants in the car along with the bus driver died in the collision which took place under Naujheel Police Station of Mathura district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Netra Pal Singh said that the deceased have been identified as Shiv Sagar Yadav, his mother Prem Lata, Gaurav Yadav, and Aryan, who were going to Kanpur from Noida to invite a minister for a program. The driver of the private bus, who also died in the incident, has been identified as Balwant Singh, a native of Pathankot.

DSP said that the incident occurred during the early hours on Friday morning, when the bus driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel. The Delhi bound private bus lost control and ran across the divider ramming into a private car coming from Noida, resulting in the instant death of four passengers in the car.

Also read: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father in UP

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while the sole injured, Mohnish Yadav (alias Nikki), has been admitted in City Lifeline hospital of Mathura. Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot, and further investigation is underway.