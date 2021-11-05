Chhath Puja: Delhi Govt declare public holiday on November 10

New Delhi: The Delhi government declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja, on Friday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued an order last week, allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated spots in the city, except on the banks of the Yamuna River.

‘Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja’, a statement issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia read.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ‘arghya’ by women fasting, and praying to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals that extend to more than three days. Earlier, on September 30, DDMA had issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of Covid pandemic.