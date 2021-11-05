Five of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies to get direct OTT release: Antony Perumbavoor addresses media

Kochi: Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbaoor declared on Friday that five upcoming movies of Mohanlal will be directly released through OTT platforms. The major announcement came while addressing the media amidst the ongoing breach between the producer and theatre owners over the release of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’, the National award winning movie, directed by Priyadarshan.

According to Antony Perumbavoor, five of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies including ‘Bro Daddy’, ’12th Man’ and ‘Alone’ produced by Aashirvad Cinemas will only receive a direct OTT release. ‘We all were excited to release the movie in the theatre. However, the theatre owners weren’t even interested to discuss our demands. The decision to release the movie via the OTT platform was made after getting approval from Mohanlal sir and director Priyadarshan’, he told reporters.

Also read: Mumbai Cruise drugs case: Sameer Wankhede removed from investigation team

He added that they had made plans to release the film in theatres when theatres were initially opened. ‘We held talks with theatre owners and it was decided that the film would be screened for 21 days in theatres. For this, I was asked to get the approval of the theatre owners across the state. However, only 89 theatres agreed to our demands’, the producer added. ‘Now, the theatre owners have informed us that they are not ready to agree to our demands. In such a circumstance, there is no point in releasing the movie in theatres’, he noted.