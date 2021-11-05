India’s Covid vaccine coverage reaches near 108 crore

New Delhi: India has crossed another milestone in Covid vaccination as the total vaccination crossed 107,74,22,000. Till now, more than 73 crore 94 lakh doses have been given as first dose, 33 crore 79 lakh doses have been given as second dose.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Vaccination for people aged above 18 started on May 1.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that more than 116 crore 50 lakh vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far. As per the data, more than 15 crore 54 lakh unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories to be administered.