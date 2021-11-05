Mahzooz Draw: 26 winners share Dh1 million prize

Dubai: A total of 26 people will share 1 million UAE dirham in the Mahzooz Grand Draw. The winning numbers are 8, 23, 24, 31 and 47. The winners matched four out of the five winning numbers and they will get 38,462 UAE dirham.

1,226 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of 350 UAE dirham each. Three other lucky winners won 100,000 UAE dirham each. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,729,100.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 9:00 pm UAE time.