Mumbai Cruise drugs case: Sameer Wankhede removed from investigation team

New Delhi: Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, the leading investigation officer of Mumbai Cruise drugs case involving Aryan Khan, was removed from the investigation team of the case. The officer was removed after allegations of a Rs 8 crore payoff, forgery and extortion cases have been made against him.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by a senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the charge of Aryan Khan and four others that were being handled by Mr Wankhede. ‘A total of six cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan’s case and five other cases. It was an administrative decision’, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB was quoted by ANI.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has publicly lashed out against Wankhede on several occasions, also shared the news. ‘Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning… a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it’, Malik tweeted.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had raised a series of allegations against Wankhede, which brought him to centre of a major controversy. Prabhakar Sail, an NCB witness in the Aryan Khan case, reportedly provided evidence and statements on Wankhede’s involvement in extortion. However, the anti-drugs agency had publicly backed the senior officer, citing an ‘impeccable service record’. At the same time, the agency also initiated an internal probe headed by Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh.

