PM Modi announces India will be carbon-neutral by 2070

During the UN COP26 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India aspires to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. While it is great to hear that India plans to become a carbon-neutral country in the future, this ambition falls short of one of the UN’s key climate change goals, which is to make the entire world carbon-neutral by 2050.

For the past few years, India has made significant investments in renewable energy. Furthermore, given that India is one of the leading emitters of greenhouse gases behind China, the United States, and the European Union, its failure to establish a timeline to attain net-zero emissions has prompted international criticism.

However, considering the large population, India’s emissions per capita is significantly lower than those of other major world economies. In 2019, India released 1.9 tonnes of CO2 per person, compared to 15.5 tonnes for the United States and 12.5 tonnes for Russia.

Prime Minister Modi also stated that India will expand its renewable energy share to above 50% in the next ten years. In addition, he demanded a $1 trillion fund to combat climate change.