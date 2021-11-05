Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief; demands to assume charge once Punjab gets new AG

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced that he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress President. The announcement was made at a press conference held at Chandigarh, where he said that he will assume charge the day Punjab will get a new Advocate General.

‘I have taken back my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief) and I categorically state that the day new Advocate General will be appointed and a new panel will come, I will take charge of my office. It was not any personal ego’, Sidhu said. He had earlier voiced his objections over the appointment of senior advocate A P S Deol, as the Advocate General of Punjab.

Sidhu, a cricketer-turned politician, was appointed as the president of the Punjab Congress on July 23 this year, and submitted his resignation on September 28, following in-party fights in the state Congress unit. He was also said to be distressed over the bureaucratic setup and his directions not being followed after the Cabinet expansion in Punjab, since Channi took charge of the state.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however assured that he would continue to serve the party. Harish Rawat, Congress general secretary and the former Punjab affairs in-charge, had also notified recently that Sidhu would be continuing as the state party chief.