10 dead, several injured in massive fire at ICU in hospital

Mumbai: At least 10 Covid-19 patients lost their lives and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at the ICU of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday. 17 patients were admitted in the ward and others were rescued and shifted to a Covid ward in another hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. As per preliminary investigation by the fire department it was caused due to an electric short circuit.

Also Read: World’s first Covid-19 cases in hyenas reported in Denver Zoo

The fire has now been extinguished. Senior police, district and fire brigade officials are present at the spot where the rescue and relief operations are underway.