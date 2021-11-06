A private bank in India warns customers of cyber fraud: Know how to avoid it

Mumbai: Online financial crimes are increasing in the country as most of the people turned to online transactions due to Covid-19 pandemic. As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cybercrime cases increased by 11.8% in 2020 over the previous year.

One of India’s biggest private banks, HDFC Bank has warned its customers to be vigilant against cyber frauds. The bank also issued recommendations on how to avoid this.

The bank said that cybercrimes approach customers as pretending to be bankers, insurance agents, healthcare workers, telecom service providers and government officials. They will ask your KYC information, One-Time Passwords and ATM pin number. The bank said that never share these details with anyone as bank or any other institution would never ask for personal information.

‘While shopping online, stay alert & practice #MoohBandhRakho when asked for banking information from unknown sources. Avoid giving out sensitive information on unverified payment pages’, tweeted HDFC.

Never click on untrusted phishing websites as it may lead to identity theft. The bank also urged customers only to use the official website of the bank for online transactions. Customers are frequently given incorrect customer service numbers, leading them to feel they are speaking with a bank or insurance company staff. Before contacting them, double-check their phone numbers.

It also urged all not to reveal their bank account information, debit cards, credit cards, and other personal information on clone websites that are used by cyber criminals. Be wary of such websites; double-check the logos, user interface, and other characteristics to see if the site is genuine or a clone. If you suspect phishing, never give out any personal information.