Airtel offers 50 % Cashback on Smartphones; Here’s how to avail this offer

Airtel announced their Diwali dhamaka with a slew of discounts and offers. The company offers a cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone costing up to Rs 12,000 from major brands. Customers who choose this program are entitled to cashback as well as a one-time screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. Over 150 smartphones from brands include Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola and Lava are entitled to this benefit.

To avail this Offer:

The cashback is offered only if a user consistently recharges for Rs. 249 or more for 36 months. The cashback is paid out in two instalments: the first is for Rs. 2,000 and arrives after 18 months, while the second is worth Rs. 4,000 and arrives after 36 months.

As previously stated, prepaid Airtel customers who purchase a new smartphone are eligible for Rs. 6,000 cashback. Users can visit Airtel’s website to see if their newly purchased phone is eligible for cashback. After purchasing a phone, Airtel users need to recharge for Rs. 249 or more within 30 days. Subscribers must recharge continuously for 36 months from the first recharge to claim the cashback.

In addition to the cashback, Airtel is also providing a one-time free screen replacement by Servify. After completing the first recharge within 30 days, users can enrol for screen replacement on the Airtel Thanks App within 90 days. The programme covers any damage to the smartphone’s screen and will be valid for one year from the plan activation date, and any further damage will have to be borne solely by the subscriber.