Bengali actor Joy Banerjee quits BJP, may join TMC

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Joy Banerjee on Saturday resigned from BJP. The actor said that he cannot tolerate neglect anymore. As per reports, Joy Banerjee may join ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) soon.

‘I want to work for common people and that isn’t quite possible if I continue to be a part of the BJP. I had told Narendra Modi in 2017 that I would want to do more for the organization. But there was no response. I won’t tolerate more neglect’, said Joy Banerjee.

Joy Banerjee joined BJP in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections twice. The actor said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him about his decision to quit the party. Earlier BJP had removed him from the National Executive Committee.