Crush at Texas music festival, atleast 8 deaths.

Officials of the Astroworld music festival said that at least eight people were killed and many more were injured in a crush during the opening night of the festival in Houston, on Friday.

At an early morning news conference outside NRG Park, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea confirmed the casualty figures.

The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage around 9:15 p.m., the CBS News affiliate KHOU 11 News Houston reported.

According to the channel, out of the 17 who were transported to the hospital by the fire department, 11 were under cardiac arrest. Houston Chronicle reported that the crush occurred when the crowd swelled while rapper Travis Scott was performing in his set.

According to the newspaper, 50,000 people attended the two-day event. The second day of the festival has been cancelled.