ED request denied; Maharashtra Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody, after a request by the Enforcement Directorate to extend his custody with them for interrogation was denied by the court today. The verdict came as a setback for the agency as this opens the way for Mr Deshmukh’s legal team to move forward for bail.

ED officials said that the former minister, who faces money laundering allegations, has not been cooperating with them during questioning regarding the allegations that he and his family used some 27 firms to launder tainted money. Thus the agency asked the court for extension of time to interrogate the 71-year-old leader, who was arrested earlier this week.

Also read: Party leader held hostage at Haryana’s Rohtak temple; BJP MP threatens Congress

Anil Deshmukh, a leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is accused of corruption and extortion by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, who is missing. The senior police officer also faces similar allegations and cases, lodged by both Mumbai Police and the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. Deshmukh had resigned from the ministerial post earlier this year. Hrishikesh, son of Deshmukh was summoned yesterday in connection with the case, but he skipped the call, ED officials said, adding that a fresh summon will be issued on Monday.