HC lifts ban; ‘Kappela’ movie to be remade to other languages

Kochi: The Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam movie ‘Kappela’ directed by Muhammed Musthafa. The ban was earlier imposed after a man named Sudhas filed a plea in the Ernakulam district court, claiming himself to be the co-writer of the movie.

The movie produced by Vishnu Venu under the banner of ‘Kadhas Untold’ has won several awards, and since then, the discussions to remake the movie in other languages had also started. Earlier, the makers had sold the rights of the movie for its Telugu remake, following its release on Netflix in 2020. Sudhas came into the scene almost a year after these developments, claiming that he was a part of the script of the film.

Sudhas, who initially worked as Kappela’s assistant director during the pre- production period the set to work as an assistant on Rajinikanth’s movie-‘Durbar’. The director and the producer added his name as a co-writer in the title of the film, as he took part in the script discussion and also associated the direction for almost a month. He was also provided remuneration for the time period. But he took advantage of the situation, and approached the district court with a petition, claiming that he is a co-writer of the movie.

Following this, the district court temporarily banned the movie’s remake into other languages. As part of the case, Wahid who gave the story idea, scriptwriter and director Muhammed Mustafa along with producer Vishnu Venu produced the necessary documents and evidence before the court.

The much-acclaimed film starring Anna Ben, Srinath Bhasi and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles had a theatrical release, but was later pulled off and then released on Netflix. The movie was also screened at various film festivals and won many awards. Anna Ben won the State award for Best Actress and Muhammed Mustafa won the Best Debutant Director for this year.