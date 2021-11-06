India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in this state

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Chennai and its adjoining districts Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu received heavy rains on Saturday. Peringalpeetu in Tamil Nadu received 168 mm rain, making it the city with the highest rainfall in the country.

The national weather forecasting agency said that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Another low-pressure area may form under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal. This will cause heavy rainfall and squally winds along the Tamil Nadu coast from November 9 to 12.