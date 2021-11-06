‘Inflation at its peak’: Kejriwal announces extension of free ration scheme for another six months

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme for the next six months, stating that inflation in the country is ‘at its peak’. He noted that many people were unable to manage even two meals a day, and many had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime Minister, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months’, Kejriwal announced in a tweet in Hindi. He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asking the Central Government to extend the free ration scheme for next six months.

Kejriwal’s statements came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the Centre had no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). ‘Since the economy is in revival mode, as of now there is no proposal to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, Pandey said in a press meet in Delhi.