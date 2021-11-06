Jadeja’s Epic reply to the reporter who asked what he’ll do if Afghanistan doesn’t beat New Zealand| Watch Video!!!

During the post-match press conference on Friday after India’s hilarious win against Scotland by 8 wickets, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave an epic reply to a reporter’s question. The reporter asked ‘Everyone says if Afghanistan beats New Zealand, we’ll have a chance.’ What are your plans if Afghanistan fails to defeat New Zealand?’.

Jadeja responded to the reporter with a witty yet simple answer. He replied,

‘Then what?…. We’ll pack our bags and go back home.’

Earlier, India’s spinners held Scotland to a meagre 85 runs. Jadeja and Mohammad Shami both finished with 3/15, and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets. To have a better net run rate than Afghanistan and New Zealand, the Men in Blue needed to chase down the target in under 7.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul repeated their performance from the previous game, putting together a 70-run stand in just five overs. Suryakumar Yadav, with a magnificent six, set the stage and finished the formalities.