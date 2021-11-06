Massive fire breaks out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain: A massive fire broke out at a perfume factory situated in the Umm Al Thaoub industrial area in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday. The Civil Defense team has evacuated all employees and there no injuries reported. The firefighting teams were able to control the fire.

In September, fire fighters from Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah worked for more than six hours to extinguish a fire broke out at a tire factory in the same district. Earlier in 2016, a perfume factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area was destroyed.