Meta is working on a touch-sensitive robotic skin to aid AI researchers

Researchers from practically every field have been attempting to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in recent years. Because of the lack of relevant data, contemporary AI algorithms can effectively feel vision and sound, thanks to high-end cameras and sensors. However, the sensation of touch remains a work-in-progress. As a result, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has developed a new robotic skin that can detect touch and assist researchers in rapidly improving the touch-sensing capabilities of their AI.

The new robotic touch-sensing ReSkin was developed by Meta AI researchers in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University. According to a Meta official blog post, it uses advanced machine learning and magnetic sensing to provide them with a low-cost, adaptable, resilient, and interchangeable solution for long-term use. A self-supervised learning algorithm is included in the robotic skin, which allows it to auto-calibrate its sensor and transmit pertinent data between sensors and systems.

ReSkin’s design, related documentation, code, and basic models will be released soon, according to Meta, so AI researchers can take advantage of the technology. AI researchers from all fields would be able to increase their AI models’ touch-sensing capabilities in a simple, quick, and cost-effective manner.