‘My fav, but most irritating human’: Anshula wishes Arjun Kapoor on Bhai Dooj

On the festive occasion of Bhai Dooj- the celebration of the brother-sister relationship, many celebrities were seen wishing their siblings through social media posts. Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor shared pictures of them both on their Instagram handle twinning in the same colour jacket paired with a white T-shirt and jeans.

Anshula, sharing the post, called her brother ‘Yang to my yin’. ‘When he oscillates between being my fav human but also the most irritating human.. sums up a typical day in our lives #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing #TheYangToMyYin #ILoveYouEvenWhenYouDriveMeCrazy #HappyBhaiDuj’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Arjun too shared same pictures with a hilarious caption for his sister. He penned, ‘When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway. @anshulakapoor #BhaiDooj’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Bhai Dooj is the festival symbolising love between brother and sister, and is being celebrated across the country today. Sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers present gifts to their sisters. According to the Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then, this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.