Same-day executions deemed ‘extremely inhumane’ by Japanese death row inmates

Two death row inmates in Japan are suing the country for carrying out executions on the same day. Prisoners demand a change in the process, wherein they are notified only hours before execution. They are also seeking compensation for the negative impact of the ‘inhumane’ practice. The Human Rights groups have been criticizing this practice for a long time, claiming that it harms the mental health of prisoners.

Osaka district court heard a case filed by two prisoners who were sentenced to death. It was illegal according to the prisoners, because there was no time for prisoners to object. The organization asked for 22 million yen in compensation and demanded that the practice be changed. Attorney Yutaka Ueda said, ‘Death row prisoners live in fear every day that this may be their last. It’s extremely inhumane’.

The Japanese government recently endorsed the international community’s position on capital punishment. This is done by hanging in Japan. Human rights groups have called for an end to the practice of not informing prisoners of the timing of their executions before they occur. According to lawyer Ueda, no law requires prisoners to be informed of their execution hours before it occurs.

‘The central government has said this is meant to keep prisoners from suffering before their execution, but that’s no explanation and a big problem, and we really need to see how they respond to the suit. Overseas, prisoners are given time to contemplate the end of their lives and mentally prepare. It’s as if Japan is trying as hard as possible not to let anybody know,’ he added.