‘I love you in your madness’: Country adds new slogan to attract tourists

In response to the country’s economic crisis, Lebanon has come up with a new slogan that aims to bring back tourists and revive its flagging economy. The Lebanese tourism ministry has vowed that tourists would be brought back to Lebanon in order to enjoy the scenic setting, roughly translating to ‘I love you in your madness’. Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s tourism minister, said to reporters on Thursday that the world will see more of Lebanon’s stunning landscape.

It is intended to aid in the recovery of the economy, which has been a struggle for the government for the past year. The coronavirus pandemic has caused one of the worst depressions in Lebanon’s modern history. After already being hit by a pandemic, Beirut was rocked by an explosion at its port that killed more than 200 people and caused major damage.

The phrase is taken from a Lebanese song by Fairuz released before the start of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. Dubai-based advertising company TBWA created the slogan for Lebanon free of charge. Adding to that, the chief of the advertising agency admitted that it is nearly impossible to advertise and bring a greater tourism market to an economy and political crisis. Taking inspiration from the country’s people, he came up with the slogan.

‘This is our country, a crazy country, crazy in its nightlife, crazy in its food and generosity. And no matter how crazy the situation in Lebanon is, we can only say, we love you in your madness’, Kanaan said, unveiling the slogan. Middle East Airlines, the country’s national carrier, will now use the design on its sides and use it for several social media campaigns as well.