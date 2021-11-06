CCTV cameras discovered in private school washrooms

The Sindh Education Department canceled the school’s registration after hidden cameras were discovered in the washrooms of a private school in Karachi on Friday. Education officials have asked the school administration to provide a show-cause notice on the issue, reports Geo News.

According to an official notification from the education department, CCTV cameras were installed stealthily in the men’s washroom and a washroom used by both teachers and students. The education department officials confirmed that women were being filmed with the hidden cameras and added that several women had complained about the cameras in washrooms to the department, as reported by Geo News.

While the school administration maintains that the washroom cameras were installed for ‘monitoring purposes’. Until the investigation is completed, the school’s registration will remain suspended, according to the notification from the education department, reported Geo News. In response, Imran Riaz, the head of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Sindh Cybercrime Zone, stated that the FIU has not received any complaints regarding the recorded videos.