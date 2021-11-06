The air quality in Delhi is hazardous post Diwali, likely to improve by Monday

A day after Diwali, Delhi’s air continues to be ‘hazardous.’ Firecracker burstings and stubble burnings in neighboring states have probably contributed to the situation, which is unlikely to improve in the next few weeks amid reports of stubble burning in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana. Data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows that Punjab alone has more than 3,500 stubble burning spots.

As the peak harvesting season is going to begin soon in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, it is unlikely that the spots will diminish immediately. If the weather conditions become unfavorable once more, the problem could actually worsen. Delhi Air still falls under the ‘hazardous’ category in most places. AQI values above 600 were recorded in Anand Vihar and Faridabad on Saturday morning. There are still places with an AQI of over 400, including India Gate, Mandir Marg, and Sriniwaspuri. According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Saturday morning, Delhi’s AQI was 456, which falls into the ‘severe’ category.

As the wind speed increases later in the day, the situation is expected to improve. Delhi, however, will experience stubble burning pollution due to the wind direction from the northwest. It is unlikely that air quality will significantly improve before Monday as the stubble burning points in Punjab and Haryana remain quite high. The smog situation in the capital has improved since Friday, with improved visibility in the morning. On Saturday morning, two airports reported visibility between 600 metre and 800 metre.