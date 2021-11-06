‘The Sun Shines..”: Pinkie Roshan shares dancing video with Hrithik Roshan at Diwali party

Pinkie Roshan, mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, shared a happy video of her dancing with her son, while enjoying family moments on the occasion of Diwali. The mother-son duo were grooving to beats of famous song Dil Bole Boom Boom, by Nadia Hassan, enjoying to the core in the lawn of their residence.

‘The Sun shines when I dance with my son… Roshan ho jataa hai jahaan’, she penned the caption.

She also shared videos and pictures of celebrating Diwali with her family, featuring her kids Hrithik and Sunaina and her husband Rakesh.

Hrithik Roshan had also shared pictures of Diwali with the entire Roshan family on his Instagram handle. ‘Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better. Let’s go. Happy Diwali’, he penned the caption.