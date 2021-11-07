First look of ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi released

Chennai: New Delhi: The first look of upcoming Tamil film ‘Vikram’ was released. The first look was released on YouTube on Saturday a day ahead of Kamal Hassan’s birthday. Kamal Hassan plays the lead role in the film. The video features an action sequence where Kamal Hassan is seen using a metallic shield to protect himself against intense gunfire inside a prison.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also have Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil on the lead roles. Music of the film is composed by Anirudh and cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan. Kamal’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling Vikram.