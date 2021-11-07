India Meteorological department forecasts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu in the coming days. The national weather forecasting agency in latest weather bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation lies southeast of Bay of Bengal – over north coastal Tamil Nadu and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and these will cause widespread rainfall in the state for the next three days.

‘A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hrs’, the IMD bulletin read.

Also Read: Heavy Rain: State government declares two-day holiday for educational institutions in four districts

As per IMD, the northern regions of the state like Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, delta areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry and Kariakkal may witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. Other regions, including southern Madurai, are also expected to receive rainfall.

On November 9, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts. While, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur in districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The state government announced a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The holiday was announced considering the heavy rainfall in the region.