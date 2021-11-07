Kerala received highest October rainfall in 120 years

New Delhi: As per the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala had received extremely heavy rainfall in October. According to the data, the state received 589.9 mm rainfall in October this year. This is the highest since 1901 and more than double what the state got last year during this month.

Prior to 2021, the state received more than 500 mm rainfall in October of 1932 (543.2 mm), 1999 (567.9 mm), and 2002 (511.7 mm). The lowest amount of rainfall the state received during this month in the last 120 years was in 1989 when it got less than 100 mm rain.

The state received less rainfall in June-July this year, however, this deficiency was covered by the excess rain received in August-September. The state has mostly received between 200 mm to 400 mm rainfall during this month in the last 12 decades.