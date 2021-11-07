Mahzooz Draw: 16 people share 1 million dirham

Dubai: The winning numbers of 50th weekly Mahzooz draw announced. The winning numbers are 4, 26, 36, 37, 38. One has matched all the five numbers and bagged the first prize of 10 million UAE dirham. The winner is yet unidentified.

16 other lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirham by matching four out of the five numbers. They will get 62,500 UAE dirham each. Three winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirham. They were identified as Mohammed, Panikattu and Ashok. 884 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of 350 UAE dirham. The total prize money won is 11,309,400 UAE dirham.

Also Read: UAE President issues new royal decree

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, November 13, at 9pm UAE time.