Massive protests for climate actions in Australia, featuring Blinky, the smoking koala

More than 1,000 people marched in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday to protest the Australian government’s climate policies and the strategies it offered at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

People rallied in support of global action day for climate justice, a worldwide movement mobilised during the COP26 meeting, in Sydney’s first legal protest after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

In images broadcast by the media, marchers held signs that read ‘We need human change, not climate change’ and ‘Code Red for Humanity.’

At the two-week gathering in Glasgow, government speeches and pledges included promises to phase out coal, reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane, and reduce deforestation.

Australia, on the other hand, has rejected the global methane pledge, and campaigners and pressure groups have been unimpressed by other world leaders’ commitments.

‘The COP 26 agreements were taking place, and it’s not going well for Australia right now,’ Georgia, an anonymous Sydney protester, added.

The protest in Melbourne was smaller than the one in Sydney, with only a few hundred people attending a rally that featured a giant koala bear emitting plumes of smoke and protesters dressed as skeletons on bicycles. Several other small events took place across Australia.