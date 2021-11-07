NCB Special Investigation Team summons Aryan Khan, others for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned Aryan Khan for interrogation in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case on Sunday, according to the central law enforcement and intelligence agency.

Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar have previously been called by the agency for interrogation in connection with the matter. Today, both of them arrived at the NCB headquarters.

On Saturday, Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh, who leads the SIT of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters, stated that the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai, including the drugs-on-cruise case, will be investigated fairly and impartially.

The NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship en route to Goa in the middle of the sea on October 2. So far, 20 persons have been detained in the investigation, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan.