US urges China not to limit freedom for journalists at Winter Olympics

The US urged China on Thursday, not to restrict access and movement for journalists covering the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China expressed concern this week about the lack of transparency displayed by the organisers of the game.

‘We urge PRC officials not to restrict journalists’ freedom of movement and access, and to ensure that they are safe and able to report freely, including during the Olympic and Paralympic Games,’ State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular press briefing.

Activists are calling for a boycott of the games from the US officials because of China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its northwest, which the US has described as crimes against humanity and genocide.

China denies the allegations.