Will the Google Pixel fold ever be released, fans wonder?

Will the Google Pixel foldable smartphone ever be released? This is a question that Pixel fans have been asking for the past few months. Many rumours and Android source codes have already been leaked about this. However, 9to5Google reports that Google’s first foldable phone will be introduced in the next few months, indicating that the company may be entering the foldable phone era.

The phone is expected to be released early next year. However, the device will not be the same as the Pixel 6 series cameras launched this year. According to Google Camera APK files, the new phone will have a 12.2MP sensor like last year’s Pixel 5 phone. This is not the first time a report on a pixel fold has appeared on the Internet.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Google was working on a folding phone codenamed Passport. The main display of the phone will be 7.6-inch in size, it will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and it is said that the display will be made by Samsung. Introducing the foldable phone: It is said that the Android 12L operating system developed by Google for tabs and foldable phones will be used for the first time.

However, there are rumours that a new foldable phone may be released under the code name ‘Pipit’. According to reports from various tech websites, Samsung’s displays and chips may also be used in Google’s foldable phones.