COP26 in the sea: Tuvalu minister films speech standing in sea to show climate impacts

Tuvalu’s foreign minister delivered a speech at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow while standing knee-deep in seawater to demonstrate how his low-lying Pacific island nation is facing climate change head on.

Images of Simon Kofe in a suit and tie standing at a lectern set up in the sea, trouser legs rolled up, have gone viral on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu’s struggle with rising sea levels.

According to a government official, the video was shot at the far end of Fongafale, the main islet of the capital Funafuti, by public broadcaster TVBC.