Aryan fails to appear before NCB for questioning in drugs case

Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, had skipped the Narcotics Control Bureau SIT summons on Sunday, citing ‘slight fever’ as the cause. The Delhi NCB SIT squad had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning after taking over the investigation into the Cordelia Cruise case.

According to sources, the Delhi NCB SIT had invited SRK’s son to come before the agency for questioning before 6 pm on Sunday. However, due to a ‘slight fever’ Aryan was unable to come in for interrogation, the agency said.

Aryan’s friend and co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar were also called for interrogation earlier on Sunday. Both of them arrived at the NCB headquarters. As per reports, all of the defendants in the six instances under investigation by the NCB SIT will be summoned for interrogation.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau case who purports to be Gosavi’s bodyguard, has been called by the NCB’s vigilance squad and asked to appear before the NCB on Monday to record his testimony. NCB had summoned Sail earlier, but he did not show up.

A central team decided to take over the investigation into the Aryan Khan case and five other cases being investigated by the Mumbai team due to the politics surrounding NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the personal and political allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra’s ruling party NCP. The development occurred after Wankhede filed a plea in the Bombay High Court requesting that the Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan cases be investigated by a central panel.

According to the NCB, these five cases have national and international ties and the Central Zone team led by SK Singh will investigate them in close collaboration with other authorities. NCB officials from Delhi are also looking into claims against Sameer Wankhede, in addition to taking over the probe in the six instances.