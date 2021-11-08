Big B celebrates 52 years in Bollywood, shares pic from debut film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut 52 years ago on November 7. Big B has provided some of the finest films of Indian cinema throughout the course of his five-decade career, but his debut film ‘Saat Hindustani’ will always be remembered.

Bachchan marked the occasion by taking a journey down memory lane on his social media handle by sharing a picture from his debut film with his followers. A much younger Bachchan can be seen in the monochrome portrait, with a gruff face and a stern expression. ‘On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film Saat Hindustani & it released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY !!’ read the caption.

As soon as the post was shared, compliments and well wishes poured in from fans, coworkers and celebrities in the comment section. Bipasha Basu, Rohit Roy and Ahaana Kumara, among others dropped heart emojis in response to the tweet. Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also left a comment with an emoji. ‘And the history of Indian cinema started its most brilliant chapter,’ actor Tisca Chopra wrote, while Abhishek Banerjee commented, ‘Thank god for 15th Feb 1969’.

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Indian action film Saat Hindustani depicts the heroic narrative of seven Indians who seek to free Goa from Portuguese colonial domination. Madhu, Utpal Dutt, Shehnaz, A. K. Hangal and Anwar Ali (brother of Indian comedian Mehmood) were among the cast members.

On the work front, Amitabh will appear in the film ‘Goodbye’ alongside Neena Gupta. He also has a role in ‘Brahmastra,’ which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as ‘Mayday,’ ‘Jhund,’ ‘Good Bye,’ and the remake of ‘The Intern.’