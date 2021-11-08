‘IPL is more important than playing for the country; What can we say? ‘

Former India captain Kapil Dev has said that the Indian cricket team and the BCCI should start preparations for the next World Cup without postponing things. Kapil Dev adviced the Indian team ahead of the World Cup next year. ‘This is the time to look to the future. I think there is a good difference between IPL matches and the World Cup. Some players find it important to play in the IPL. What can we say when some people give more importance to the IPL than playing for the country?’. Kapil Dev, however, told a national media that he was not against players playing franchise cricket. The players should be proud to play for the country. He also added ‘I do not know the financial situation of the players, so I do not talk about this subject much. But the most important thing is to play for the country, franchise cricket later’.

The BCCI is responsible for making cricket better. There should be no more mistakes like what happened in the Twenty20 World Cup. Kapil Dev said that this is a big lesson. The former captain’s criticism comes after Team India’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup. In the first match, India lost to Pakistan and then to New Zealand. India will face Namibia today in the final match of the World Cup.