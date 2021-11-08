Labourer dead, 21 others injured in a road accident in MP

Vidisha: A woman labourer was killed and 21 others were injured in a road accident on Monday, near Chakk Paatni village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred after a tyre of the loaded auto carrying the labourers burst, and the vehicle overturned.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Dangi said that the victims were on their way to Vidisha from Katni to work as farm labourers when the incident happened. The deceased was identified as Ramkali Bai (32).