Manipur Assembly polls: Two Congress MLAs join BJP

New Delhi: Two members of the Manipur Legislative assembly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in the national capital, ahead of the up-coming Assembly elections that is slated to be held in 2022. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader Sambit Patra welcomed Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip to the ruling party on Monday.

Yamthong Haokip is a Congress MLA from Saikul constituency. Rajkumar Imo Singh, the legislator from Sagolband constituency and son of Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh, former Manipur Chief Minister was expelled from the party for his alleged anti-party activities. On August 20, 2020, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Singh from the party for six years, under the Constitution of Indian National Congress.

Sonowal while addressing the press conference welcomed the new members to the party, and asserted that the north-east regions have established their identity under the Modi government which ensured that Union ministers and bureaucrats regularly visit these areas to address issues facing it. BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the party is proud to have these eminent leaders from the state in its fold, and expressed confidence that it will win two-third seats in the up-coming assembly polls.