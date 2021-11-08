New captain for ODIs too?

Will Virat Kohli relinquish the Indian captaincy without realizing his dream of winning the ICC White Ball Championship? As the team’s captain, Kohli disappointed again not to win his third ICC tournament. Kohli had earlier announced that he would step down from the Twenty20 captaincy with this World Cup.

Kohli is expected to be replaced by a new captain in ODIs. If so, he will no longer have a chance as captain to win the ICC title. If he continues to captain the Tests, Kohli still has a chance to make up for the disappointment of losing the title in the World Test Championship.

The 2017 Champions Trophy cricket was the first ICC tournament in which India competed under Kohli. India advanced to the final and lost to Pakistan. Kiwis have always been keeping away India’s world cup dream. India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, Kohli and his team again lost to the Kiwis in the final of the World Test Championship in June this year. Kiwis ended one last hope of skipper Kohli to secure a T20 world cup, as they defeated men in blue in the ongoing ICC tournament.