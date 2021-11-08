Rohit Sharma achieves new feat; becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men’s T20I

Dubai: Indian batter Rohit Sharma completed 3000 T20I runs on Monday, and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Rohit reached the 3000 run mark in the match against Namibia in ICC men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and India’s Rohit Sharma with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively.

India signed off their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia.