Salman Khan gets annoyed by a fan: Video Here

Salman Khan has a large fan following in the country. When the actor is seen in public, there is competition between fans to take a picture. This often upsets the star and he reacts emotionally. A similar incident took place the other day and Salman got annoyed and reacted harshly.

Salman Khan was in the theatre to watch a preview of his movie. After seeing the star, the fans gathered around to take pictures. Many took selfies and parted ways. But the actor gets annoyed when a fan continuously takes pictures one after the other. Salman lost his temper and asked his bodyguards to move him. He was terrified by the actor’s reaction and left the scene.

Antim: The Final Truth is Salman’s upcoming movie and will release on the 26th of this month. The film features Salman, Mahima Makwana and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles.