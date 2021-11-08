Samantha’s new dress costs Rs 1 lac

It is no exaggeration to describe Actress Samantha’s Instagram account as a door that opens to the fashion world. Samantha presents so many innovations to fashionists. The new pictures of the star in the brocade suit are now getting attention.

Samantha is wearing a grey brocade suit and trench coat. The beauty of brocade embroidery fills the suit. This dress is from the label of designer Shitij Jalori. It is worth around Rs one lakh. The actress followed a sleek bun hairstyle with silver jewellery