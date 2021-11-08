Saudi forces destroy explosives-laden drones targeting Khamis Mushait

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian forces intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-supported Houthi rebels targeting Khamis Mushait. The drone was destroyed near Hodaidah in Yemen.

The Royal Arabian Saudi Air Defence Forces destroyed explosives-laden drone targeting Jazan in the country on Friday and Tuesday.

The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said the Iran-backed group was committing serious violations of international humanitarian law by attacking unarmed civilians and civilian communities.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.