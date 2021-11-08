Security forces arrests two terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two terrorists affiliated with the Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir. They arrested them after conducting raids based on specific tip-offs.

Hafiz Abdulla Malik, an active terrorist was arrested from the Wahadan area in South Kashmir. A pistol and seven magazines were recovered from him. On further interrogation, he led security forces to Katsu Forest where they recovered an AK-47 and two magazines.

The second terrorist was arrested in Pulwama district. He was identified as Sarwir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bathen and the team recovered two grenades from him.

Yesterday a police constable named Tausif Ahmad was killed by unidentified terrorists in SD Colony area in Srinagar. Terrorists opened fire on him near his residence. He was taken the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.