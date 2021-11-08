This Survey reports Modi as World’s best leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of world leaders. He topped the ‘Global Leader Approval Rating’ released by the American research firm Morning Consult with a rating of 70%

The report ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the best leader in the world, behind the US President and the British Prime Minister. The survey was conducted by Morning Consult, a US-based data intelligence firm. Modi topped the list of 13 world leaders with 70% support.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58% support ranked second in the list. Biden received 44 per cent support, Boris Johnson 40 per cent and French President Emmanuel Macro 36 per cent. Morning consult collected the information through the Political Intelligence Unit.