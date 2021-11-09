Britain flashes green flag for our very own Covaxine and China’s Sinovac

The United Kingdom announced that it would approve the COVID-19 vaccines that are on the Emergency Use Listing of World Health Organisation later this month, adding India’s Covaxin, Sinovac and Sinopharm to the country’s approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which take effect on November 22nd, will be beneficial for people who have been fully vaccinated in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The Department for Transport announced on Monday that all people under the age of 18 would be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and would be allowed to enter England without self-isolating when they arrive in the country