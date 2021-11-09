Fire at residential building in Dubai extinguished

Dubai: The Civil Defence Team in Dubai extinguished a fire that broke out on the seventh and eighth floors of a residential building in Al Muraqqabat on Tuesday. Firefighters reached the spot within five minutes and evacuated the building’s residents. No casualties or injuries were reported. The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence team in Ras Al Khaimah extinguished a massive fire that broke out in an oil factory in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire. The total damage caused by the fire are yet to be ascertained. The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.